Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY is grateful to BTS for teaching her many valuable lessons

Every ARMY has an interesting story of how they discovered BTS. Most global ARMYs always find them by accident and get hooked on to their music, looks, personalities, etc forever. The relationship that BTS shares with their fans is extremely beautiful as they support each other through wins, vlogs, little trinkets, mentions in award speeches etc which further solidifies their bond.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Gargi from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Dear oppa's,

Thank you so much . It doesn't matters how many times I say thank you to you all it will be not enough for what you have given and giving to me .I honestly don't know where to start from there are so many things to say if an army will start writing about you then all pages will get finish .Dear, Namjoon oppa taught me maturity , Jin oppa's words give me confidence , Suga oppa's words Inspired me , J-hope oppa taught me to Be Positive , Jimin oppa taught me to Love my close one's more ,V oppa taught me that it's ok to be Yourself , Jungkook oppa taught me to always Do My Best and you all together taught me to Love Myself and there are lots of things you all have taught / given me . Words can't express my emotions but I tried to write a small poem. I hope you can understand my feelings.

Me without you is like :-

Shoes without laces,

Sentence without a space.

A clock without a while,

A face without a smile.

Nature without clammily,

House without a family.

Fire without heat,

And the heart missing it beats .

Thank you very much for being in my life .

Oneday pages of my life will end ,but I know that you will be the most important , beautiful, and the best chapter of my life .

Send you all lots of love, blessings and respect from India

Your Army girl

Gargi Subodh Mehta

