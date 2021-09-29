Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY is grateful for the ‘warm and heartfelt’ voice of BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung

BTS’ V or Kim Taehyung is, without a doubt, one of the most handsome men in the world and that has been proven a million times over but there is more to him than just his looks. He is an exceptional singer, great actor and one of the most kind-hearted people in the group. He has a sensitive nature and does his best to be a better member. His deep voice and sharp looks act as a complete contrast to his soft heart and caring attitude. Like this ARMY today, ARMYs around the world fell in love with his caring and goofy personality as well.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Milka KS from India to BTS’ V. Read her letter below.

Dear Boo Bear,

Hope you are doing well there. Actually I'm really excited to write this. Because you're the biggest inspiration of my life. I kept dreaming of the day that I could meet you. Whenever I'm feeling happy or sad I used to hear your song that gives me a special kind of courage and feeling that makes me feel so special about my life. My life has changed for the better because of you.Your voice is something that can enter everyone's heart. And it felt like sunshine after Rainy day or like the sunshine that wakes up every flower for a new day for a new hope. Thank you for entering my life. One day I will be there in that purple ocean to see You and the BTS.Thank you for teaching how to love ourselves and being a reason for my smile and for giving a motivation to my life. And I agree with the army that say LOVE can't spelled without V. I really like you Oppa also the BTS and take care of yourself and your whole family.BORAHAE

From,

MILKA K. S

KERALA, INDIA

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.