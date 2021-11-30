Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY hopes that BTS are never sad and remain happy thinking of their well wishers

BTS, as always, has given so much to the ARMYs that they are constantly expressing their gratitude towards the group in every way possible. BTS has taught their fans to love freely, express their emotions and to use the group to feel emotionally balanced- which is so important for them. ARMYs, like the girl writing today, have received comfort and courage from their meaningful lyrics and beautiful instrumentation!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Debopriya from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Dear oppas,

You all have been working so hard for us and what we want is to give you the happiness you deserve. We don't want you to cry or to be sad but to put a smile on your face, we don't want you to fake the smile but to put up a real smile by remembering your millions of butterflies (ARMY). We are a solar system, you all are the sun and we are the stars in the sky surrounding you. We are always there for you all. No matter what happens, even if the world breaks, we will still be together, holding hands, singing "Life Goes On" in the universe. Love you to the moon and back. Take care and stay safe. May god bless you all.

With love,

Debopriya or Debo

An Indian Army

Also Read: Wanna One Reunion: 2021 MAMA SPOILER from boy group greeting fans in almost 3 years

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.