Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY lauds BTS’ Jin for being the rock that holds the group together

Kim Seokjin , also known by his stage name Jin, is a singer, songwriter, and member of the boy band BTS since June 2013. Kim has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: ‘Awake’ (2016), ‘Epiphany’ (2018), and ‘Moon’ (2020), all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, Kim Seokjin released his first independent song, the digital track ‘Tonight;. He also appeared on the 2016 ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ soundtrack alongside BTS member V. Jin has received critical praise for his falsetto and emotional range as a singer.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Gursimran from India to BTS’ Jin. Read her letter below.

Dear Jin Oppa,

I found out about BTS while I was battling with anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The first song I came across was 'inner child' by BTS V. After a bit of searching, I came across this song 'Zero'0 Clocks' and that's where I found you, Kim Seokjin. But I did not fall in love with you instantly. I fell in love with you each time you showed what it takes to be a good person. I fell in love with your confidence, your 'World Wide Handsome' face and there were so many good things about you that made me happy. You have held BTS members as your family. You have cooked food for them numerous times, dropped Jungkook off at school and literally raised him. You have helped Namjoon when he needed a shoulder to lean on. You are the only person Yoongi can call Hyung in the group. I have realised that you are one of the most hardworking members of BTS because you have not just aced at singing but at dancing and almost everything else. While language does create an issue while you guys are abroad for interviews, it is always you who breaks the ice and shines the most. I want to thank you for your song Epiphany. I have learnt to be a better person all thanks to you. Thank you for being there for all members of BTS, for winning the BTS Run, and for being the coolest and the nicest person. I am sure Hoseok is happy to see you dancing so well. Please stay healthy Seokjin Oppa. Maybe, I will learn Korean someday to write you a letter in Korean. Until then, Saranghae Oppa

Thankyou,

Warm Regards,

Gursimran Kaur Bakshi

