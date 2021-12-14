Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY listens to BTS’ music whenever she feels lonely and sad

BTS and their music has made a huge impact in the industry and in the world over the years. From being a group that came from a small company to being the face of a 25-30 year old industry, they have seen it all but even today, they remain humble which is a trait loved by ARMYs. Like the ARMY today, many find comfort in their music, words and actions.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Bhavana from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Greetings

Dear BTS

Im Bhavana ....from India.......really a big fan of yours........Don't know how to express my feelings.....bt im in love with all of you from depth of my heart<3.......i Really don't know when I started loving you......bt whenever I feel lonely....I listen to your songs ....and that really gives me the feeling that you are always there with me.....never leaving me alone......i hv listened all your songs...and my favourite one is 'life goes on'.....Even though I rarely understand korean language...bt i never felt a need to translate your songs....cause the way you sing....expresses everything.....It's My wish that I meet you soon......And attend your concerts......Wish This letter reaches BTS...saranghae......stay happy and healthy.....never stop singing.....lots and lots of love...XOXOXO<3

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.