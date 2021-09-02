Dear Oppa: This Indian ARMY is in love with BTS’ J Hope’s fashion and his sunshine smile

Jung Hoseok, better known by his stage name J-Hope, is a rapper, songwriter, dancer, and record producer. In 2013, J-Hope made his debut as a member of boy band BTS, managed under Big Hit Music. J-Hope released his first solo mixtape, Hope World, worldwide on March 1, 2018. The album was met with a positive reception. His debut at number 63 made him the highest-charting solo Korean artist on the Billboard 200 at the time of the mixtape's release. On September 27, 2019, he released his song ”Chicken Noodle Soup” featuring Becky G. On October 12, 2019, the solo single debuted at No. 81 on US Billboard Hot 100, which made him the first member of BTS with a Hot 100 hit under his own name.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Monica from India to BTS’ J-Hope. Read her letter below.

Dear Hobi Oppa

Hello, I hope you are doing great and practicing hard ! Through this letter I want to express my feelings for you ! Although this will be small to describe my big feeling but still i will try my best

Oppa you so extraordinary. I just love your Everything. Your Rapping is just so cool. Your Dancing is just so perfect. Your Fashion is just so iconic & inspiring too. And your SUNSHINE SMILE is just satisfying. My life was full of colours after you came into my life. The best thing about you is that you do everything with a GREAT ENTHUSIASM,JOY AND ENERGY

And all this makes you UNIQUE. And Your Voice! It's just a medicine for all the problems in the world. I feel it has healing power. I found a word which suits you perfectly and that's the word PERFECT. PERFECT means having all desirable qualities. Perfect = J Hope. Your existence is really PRECIOUS for all of us ! You really changed my life, you made me confident, happy and became my inspiration. Thank You word seems small

To what you have done for me. I really have seen the world. There are so many things to see. Nobody does this as you did for me. Thank You is not enough for you. Cause you are the best i can see. I have a wish to meet you once in my life and thank you for everything.That day is a bit far but till then i will work hard. Thank you for being my hope. I PURPLE YOU Oppa. Truly i love you so much ! I am one of your small hope

~ Monica

~India

