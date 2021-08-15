Dear Oppa: Indian ARMY member calls BTS the ‘7 brightest stars in my sky’; Hopes to meet Jungkook on his bday

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean band BTS. A fan from India named Pahi has reached out to the band via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Annyeong Haseyo Oppa's,

First of all, thank you very much pinkvilla for giving this opportunity to us. I am Pahi from India, a BTS army who hopes to meet her idols one day in the future:)

I want to meet them as fast as Suga's rap. My letter is not as fluent as Namjoon's English but not that bad too, so you could read it...;)

So, Let's just start from Namjoon's dimple or World wide handsome Jin or Bunny Jungkook or Suga's gummy smile or J Hope's dance or Jimin's cute tiny fingers or our winter bear Taehyung..

You seven are the brightest stars in my sky, you made a special place in the small tiny world of mine. A small world with seven stars:). You made me believe in myself and raised the FIRE inside me..Now I don't need PERMISSION TO DANCE as I have became a DYNAMITE person. I want to dance as smooth as BUTTER. You made me believe that whatever happens in life, LIFE GOES ON. You all are the BOY WITH LUV. You have that SAVAGE LOVE and are BULLETPROOF. Every member of BTS is my IDOL. You make my every day SPRING DAY. You are the cause of my EUPHORIA.

I know it's not possible for BTS to read this letter, but trust me every BTS army's good wishes and prayers are always with you. Whatever happens, we will always be standing by your side.

By the way Jungkook's birthday is coming..so, a very happy advanced birthday to you, our Bunny Jungkook:) hope I could meet you one day..:)

With lots of love

Pahi:)

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.