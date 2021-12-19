Dear Oppa: Indian ARMY member calls BTS’ Jungkook a ‘perfect human’ for THIS sweet reason

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented BTS’ member Jungkook. A fan from India named Sanika Yadav has reached out to the band via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear Jungkook Oppa,

Annyeonghaseyo.....

Hope you are doing well. I watched one of the fan-made videos on YouTube about you and your hardworking nature and thought of addressing my concerns to you through this platform. You have been striving hard to make yourself The Perfect human which is really appreciable. Your dedication towards any simple task during Run BTS series or concerts or new song as a vocal is damn inspiring... But you know what, sometimes it's okay to lay yourself back few steps preparing for the upcoming biggest jump. No matter how you are or much you can put yourself into your work, you are always gonna be THAT PERFECT GUY in our sparkling eyes. We all want you to be a strong MAN emotionally...

We all are here to appreciate your SUCCESS but we would love to celebrate your FAILURE too because we would love to watch you standing up with more potential after you fall. Take care Jungkookahhh.... And enjoy your beautiful life as per your wish... You haven't even lived 10% of life... There is more to come on your way for you to face it and for us to see OUR JUNGKOOKAHHH rising.

Yours Dear Fan,

Sanika Yadav

