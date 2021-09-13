Dear Oppa: Indian ARMY member describes BTS alum Namjoon as her ‘source of comfort’

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean band BTS member Namjoon. A fan from India named Samiya Mandrekar has reached out to the star via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear Joonie Oppa

Saranghaeyo

So finally you turned 27 today.I am really thankful that I stan you. When I think of the day I just switch to music channel and heard WASTE IT ON ME first time.I really didn't know who are BTS and I just enjoyed the song a lot. Later I became an ARMY, when I saw you for the first time I don't even thought that you would be such a great part of my life.I use to see you as normal rapper.You became my Bias and then a very special person of my life.You are so different from me and I never thought of falling for someone exactly opposite.I was so moved by your speech at United Nation.Watching you everytime is different kind of happiness,the way you speak is something like "Ohhh is this is the coolest thing in the world"I can hear this a whole day and never get tried off.I never like Rap music genre before stanning you. Then I realize it is more than I thought. Everytime I read the lyrics translation of your lyrics I am just mindblown, means how can a person be so philosophical at such young age.The lyrics are so deep and mesmerizing. The way you lead Bangtan Sonyeondan is something really needs to be appreciated.More than just teammates you all 7 are a family.You are the comfort person every depressed person needs. The world is full of pain but atleast the world has you, I am saying this cause I know how affective your thoughts are, non ARMYs will not know but for us just thinking of you is enough to let go all the sorrows.Your comforting words are everything and philosophy is everything.There are days I feel down but luckily I have you.I know you always tell us to love yourself first but I know it is something I am not doing.I am still insecure but you and BTS are my hope to cope up with it.I don't know if I ever get a chance to meet you and I am still scared that you wouldn't like me cause I know I am not good enough and if being felt hated by you is something I am really afraid of. Thanks for being source of comfort for me and other millions of people.You are the person whose words heals when reality and insecurity hits hard.Sometimes I wish I had charm and personality like you and offcourse your genius brain. Sometimes I feel like there is nothing like love and then I am just like "but Joonie exist" and so does my love for you. You are someone who broke stereotypes and inspired millionsof people around the globe .Lines from Selena Gomez's 'LOVE YOU LIKE A LOVE SONG says "NO ONE COMPARES,YOU STAND ALONE, TO EVERY RECORD I OWN" for me those are meant for you. There are almost 100 of people I stan but I can't compare you to anyone. The feeling of joy you gave me is one of its kind.Love you to the moon and back my dearest Moonchild.On your birthday I wish my happiness (that's you) all the happiness.My world deserves the world.Thank you so much for existing.May God give you a healthy and happy life.When they say he is just your favorite artist they don't understand, Bias is someone whom you are choosing to stan from millions,he is the source of happiness and comfort.Once again thanks a lot for existing.I can't explain how much I love you but I think only if someone loved me the way I love you I would have been the luckiest person in the world. Happiest Birthday Jooniesshi. Love your Saranghaeyo Borahae.Hope we meet soon.

Yours lovingly

Samiya Mandrekar

Goa, India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.