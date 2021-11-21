Dear Oppa: Indian ARMY member details how BTS’ music ‘healed her depression’

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented BTS. A fan from India named Vishali Mohan has reached out to the star via our Dear Oppa segment.

Dear BTS,

My name is vishali, from India. It's not a just letter, it's about my life. Don't know exactly when i started loving BTS, but it's change my life.Last two years i was in depression and mentally not ok, but i pretend like I'm okay. That time don't know what do . one day i have seen one vedio on YouTube that is Run BTS from that day onwords I stared watching all episodes , still I'm watching repeatedly. while watching these episodes i feel I'm heeling and i forget about my depression.Now I'm perfectly all right thank you oppa's... now my happiness is BTS.when i feel happy I'll listen butter and dynamite.... but my favourite song is Fake love . I want to meet BTS.Jin oppa i love your voice. Your voice reached my heart whenever i listened your songs. Congratulations for Yours OST. No need to check translation of your songs , your vocals telling everything. Love you is small word for me ., BTS deserve more than love. But i don't have any words to express my love for BTS. Saranghea BTS. Thank you so much ....... I'll pray this letter reach to BTS. Stay healthy and happy my BTS.

Yours devotee,

Vishali.

