Dear Oppa: Indian ARMY member details how BTS saved her and gave her hope; Applauds the Bangtan ‘angels’

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, Ananya Singh from India writes a sweet and heartwarming note to the South Korean band BTS. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean band BTS. A fan from India named Ananya Singh has reached out to the band via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dearest BTS oppas,

I'm Ananya from India. I'm finally able to jot down my words for you all,with a hope that it will reach you one day!! You guys entered in my life all of a sudden, and I think it was one of my Happiest and Beautiful moment of life that I'll never forget. I cannot express in words, how much I love you all and how happy you guys makes me with your words, your meaningful songs and your videos! I couldn't imagine "BTS without my 7 well wishers or 7 Angels without BTS". You all give the best example of 'TeamWork makes the DreamWorks'.

I don't know if I will ever be able to meet you all in person,or go to your concerts and Fansigning events and tell how Important you all are for me! So, I'm writing this letter to you, with a hope that you will read this someday. Now, It's been 8 years together with my 7 Angels in which 6 are Members and one leader who born in 5 different Birthplaces with 4 Vocals and 3 Rappers, there is 2 sides of story of 1 family (BTS ARMY) with 0 chance to be forgotten!!!!

Let's celebrate this "8 FESTA" together Oppas and I Promise that I will never forget you all and always support you till the Eternity, No matter what!! Thankyou for loving me and all the 'ARMYS' out there. Bangtan Soneyondan Fighting!! With lots of Love and Hope to see you all in Future!!! From Your Dearest ARMY from India, Ananya Singh.

I hope "@pinkvilla" you publish my letter as it means a lot...I really appreciate that due to you guys I can able to share my feelings and Thank you so much for giving this beautiful opportunity to all the ARMYS...Hope you will publish it soon.

