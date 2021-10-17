Dear Oppa: Indian ARMY member gushes over BTS; Calls RM ‘golden hearthrob’

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented BTS member EM. A fan from India named Priyanshi Singh has reached out to the star via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear RM.

I address this letter to you as you are the leader of BTS,but my words are for all the seven golden hearthrobs who have acquired such position in my life , that cry when I see your tears and smile when I see you happy. I say this not because of the good looks and charms, but because in addition to all that, you all are kind-hearted, hardworking, loving and above all, extremely humble. I love you and adore you all....but more than that, I respect all of you with for just being YOU, 7 normal boys from Korea. I wish someday I can say this to you in person but untill then, you all will have my best wishes and love added to that of millions of ARMY'S. I purple you all.

With utmost love and respect

Priyanshi Singh

India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.