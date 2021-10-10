Dear Oppa: Indian ARMY member gushes over BTS’ V; Says ‘Your voice is my favourite sound’

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented BTS member V. A fan from India named Mimi Dey has reached out to the star via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

To my Taehyungie , TaeTae, Winter Bear

First of all Thank you for existing. I feel blessed that I found you. You are so so precious. So So Pretty. And you know what we share the same bday month and year too. You are not just the world's most handsome man but also one of the best musicians. You really make the best music. Taehyung, your music is the best. Your music productions are very healing! Sweet Night Winter Bear Stigma Singularity 4 o'clock Blue and Grey Snowflower all the songs are CLASS. Keep making more music. "Your voice is my favourite Sound." I dont know how to explain my love for you It's just that i love you the most. You have my soul and you occupy my whole picture gallery. All the best to you and BTS.

Taehyung, I love your smile. Keep smiling.

BORAHAE !!

Love you to the moon and back.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.