Dear Oppa: Indian ARMY member pens down poem about the colour Purple as an ode to BTS
Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean band BTS. A fan from India named Krithika Vara has reached out to the band via our Dear Oppa segment.
Read her letter below:
Dear Bangtan,
I'm Krithika Reddy Vara, a 17 year old from India. I'm an Army since 2018. You guys taught me to love myself and be myself. You guys are my motivation and my comfort zone. I don't know if I can ever meet you guys but I'd like to show my love and appreciation for you guys through a poem which I wrote. It's my first ever poem and I really do hope that you guys would read it.
PURPLE YOU
~The sky seemed always the same
The people seemed always the same
The world seemed always the same
The colours in the palette seemed always the same
Not until I met you
Everytime I see Purple , it reminds me of you
It might just be another colour
It might just be the last colour of the rainbow
That's what I thought before I met you
But Not anymore
Cuz Purple reminds me of the trust and love we have on eachother
Cuz of you.
You came to me, when I was grey
You came to me as my last ray of hope
You were my angel in disguise
I heard you calling my name when I was in the dark
You took my hand and pulled me into your purple universe
The universe where I am free to be myself
Where I can express myself and start loving myself
The little times when I heard people say 'I purple you' it made my day
The times when you told me "It's fine", it made my day
Purple isn't the same to me anymore
Ask why?
Cuz it's you that I have
Purple comforts me
Cuz it reminds me of you
It reminds me that there's someone who will trust me and love me for a long time
And by "YOU", It's means all of you
It would sometimes scare me that there isn't anyone for me
But not until I met you
BTS isn't BTS without all of you and
Army isn't Army without BTS
And Purple is the colour which keeps us together
And so I say, I purple you
Until my last breath
Cuz you are more than just "7 normal boys from Korea" in our hearts
