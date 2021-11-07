Dear Oppa: Indian ARMY member pens down poem about the colour Purple as an ode to BTS

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean band BTS. A fan from India named Krithika Vara has reached out to the band via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear Bangtan,

I'm Krithika Reddy Vara, a 17 year old from India. I'm an Army since 2018. You guys taught me to love myself and be myself. You guys are my motivation and my comfort zone. I don't know if I can ever meet you guys but I'd like to show my love and appreciation for you guys through a poem which I wrote. It's my first ever poem and I really do hope that you guys would read it.

PURPLE YOU

~The sky seemed always the same

The people seemed always the same

The world seemed always the same

The colours in the palette seemed always the same

Not until I met you

Everytime I see Purple , it reminds me of you

It might just be another colour

It might just be the last colour of the rainbow

That's what I thought before I met you

But Not anymore

Cuz Purple reminds me of the trust and love we have on eachother

Cuz of you.

You came to me, when I was grey

You came to me as my last ray of hope

You were my angel in disguise

I heard you calling my name when I was in the dark

You took my hand and pulled me into your purple universe

The universe where I am free to be myself

Where I can express myself and start loving myself

The little times when I heard people say 'I purple you' it made my day

The times when you told me "It's fine", it made my day

Purple isn't the same to me anymore

Ask why?

Cuz it's you that I have

Cuz it's you that I have

Purple comforts me

Cuz it reminds me of you

It reminds me that there's someone who will trust me and love me for a long time

And by "YOU", It's means all of you

It would sometimes scare me that there isn't anyone for me

But not until I met you

BTS isn't BTS without all of you and

Army isn't Army without BTS

And Purple is the colour which keeps us together

And so I say, I purple you

Until my last breath

Cuz you are more than just "7 normal boys from Korea" in our hearts

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.