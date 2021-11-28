Dear Oppa: Indian ARMY member thanks BTS for being the ‘sunrise’ of her life

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented BTS. A fan from India named Nandita Biju has reached out to the band via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear Oppas!

I have been an ARMY for over 1 year now. In my 16 years of life, I have made a lot of decisions, the majority of them turned out to be an absolute flop…but deciding to Stan you guys and be a part of this friendly fandom turned out to be practically the best. I am not perfect, but the 7 of you showed me the perfection in My imperfections. I can proudly say that I AM WHO I AM, WITH ALL MY MISTAKES AND FLAWS. Even though there is a lot of air pumped toxicity around our Fandom, personally speaking, I have experienced and embraced only love and care from here. I got closer to people, realised what true relationships are about, always tried to make someone feel special every day, Yes! You get it, I changed, no! I EVOLVED!!

Things that I made a big deal about a few years ago, doesn't even matter to me anymore, I began to take things lightly, I began to see the real me, something I never could do before, I began to realise the way I am, the way I wanted to be, I preoccupied my mind with thoughts that empowered me, in short, I started to pave the way for the individual I wanted to see in me. When the 7 of you taught armies around the world to LOVE THEMSELVES, you taught me to LOVE OTHERS …it helped me create a positive and lively atmosphere wherever I went, I forged better connections, rejoined FRIENDSHIPS that are going to last forever, listened to people who wanted to talk, helped people push out of issues that concerned them and most importantly I never let anyone GIVE UP! Thank you for inspiring us to become a better version of ourselves, Thank you for letting us into that magical MAGIC SHOP, Thank you for helping us see the beauty in ourselves and others, Thank You for being there for us, knowingly or unknowingly you were our comfort place for so long, we can’t even imagine how it would have been without you.,Thank You for BEING THE SUNRISE [BTS] of our lives. Thank You for everything!! Continue to Make Music, it can make this world a better place to live, enjoy and look forward to.

Borahaeeeee

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.