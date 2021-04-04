Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY member thanks BTS & Jungkook for teaching her to love her flaws

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, Priya Jain from India writes a sweet and heartwarming note to the South Korean band BTS and Jungkook. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to Lee Min Ho and EXO, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean group BTS’s member Jungkook. A fan from India named Priya Jain has reached out to the all-boy band via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear BTS and Jungkook Oppa

I am Priya from India. I am Writing this letter to you to Express my gratitude how BTS and Their Songs Changed my Life I am Nerd and Introvert Person other than studies nothing interest me because I lack self confidence and I don't love myself. I don't have so many friends and I am not attractive as others (I think). My Brother always fights with me. He doesn't care about me. He is selfish for everything. Keeping myself inside books is the only thing help me keeping such things out of my mind. But sometimes I broke down. All these pain disappeared the Day BTS CAME TO MY LIFE. During lockdown I discovered BTS.

Dynamite gave me hope during August cause my Mental and physical Health was devastated when I accidentally found bts in August. All the Run episodes i watched And BTS SONGS I heard really gave me hope and I started to LOVE MYSELF. Love yourself is the Beautiful Album that helped me Gain confidence in myself and love my flaws. I am changed from my old self all because of Bts.

Dear Jungkook oppa, Euphoria is my Comfort song "I hear the ocean from far away, Across the dream, past the woods, I'm following this clarity, Take my hands now, You are the cause of my euphoria." Your voice is heaven for me. Thankyou for existing

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan from India admires how BTS member V is so down to earth even after everything he has achieved

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×