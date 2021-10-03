Dear Oppa: Indian ARMY member writes heartwarming notes for EACH BTS member

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean band BT. A fan from India named Pasangkit Lepcha has reached out to the actors via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

To all the dear readers and my OPPAs . I just want to express all my love for you. But just words would never be enough. Even if I bring the most literate person he will also suffer to write down my love for you in just WORDS. Just for my MOST LOVED BTS:

MY dear moon,

I would have never learnt to appreciate my beauty and I wouldn't have been so confident as I'm now if I never saw you. Thank you moon. My jin, before you came into my life moon was just a piece of land but now it's my safe guard.

MY dear oppa,

I would have never been so matured and motivated if I never saw you. Thank you Joonie. My joon, before you came nature was just beautiful but now it means a lot. Just more than a lot.

MY dear meow,

I would have never had the amount is swag I have now. I wouldn't have known how to hard work If I never saw you. Thank you meow. My yoongi, before you came swag was just cool but now I know everyone needs it to survive.

MY dear sunshine,

I would have never been so hopeful and cheerful as iam now. I would have never known how much a ray of bright light means in the most darkest tunnels of life to everyone If I never saw you. Thank you hoba. My hobi, before you came sun was just too hot but now the sunshine really means a lot to me.

MY dear love,

I just love you really much. More than everyone you are really special to me. I would have never known how much comfort means to people. I would have never known the true meaning of comfort and love If I never saw you. Thank you jiminah. My love, before you came love was just a feeling but now it is all about YOU. MY ANGEL

MY dear comfort,

I would have never been myself wholeheartedly as iam now. I would have never known how much happiness it brings us when we be ourselves if I never saw you. Thank you baby. My comfort smile, just your smile makes my heart race.

MY dear perfection,

I would have never known how can someone be this perfect if I never met you. I would never want to be perfect as I want now. Thank you koo. My dear koo. Even after I wrote this much my heart still isn't satisfied . That's the amount of love I have for you. This is a very dearly ARMY girl who always dreamt of being a part of the most beautiful purple ocean.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.