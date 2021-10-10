Dear Oppa: Indian ARMY member writes tearful poem for her Golden Maknae BTS’ Jungkook

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean band BTS member Jungkook. A fan from India named Lipi Patel has reached out to the actors via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear Golden Heart,

Never thought I'd get to know someone stunning like you. I walked step by step towards you to get to know you. Mr.Golden Maknae with a Golden heart who lives in a huge Golden Closet in my Little heart. I'll keep walking through this journey as your amazing fan where even after a thousand years I'd be able to tell I'm STILL WITH YOU and my heart could speak you are STILL WITH ME. My love for you knows no time or place, my soul shines brighter whenever i see your beautiful face. I'll always carry a piece of you in me as Lipi from India.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A BTS ARMY from India lists down reasons why she's thankful to each member of the cherished septet

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.