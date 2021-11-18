Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY mornings always involve BTS’ V’s beautiful vocals in ‘Winter Bear’

BTS’ V or Kim Taehyung is, without a doubt, one of the most handsome men in the world and that has been proven a million times over but there is more to him than just his looks. He is an exceptional singer, great actor and one of the most kind-hearted people in the group. He has a sensitive nature and does his best to be a better member. His deep voice and sharp looks act as a complete contrast to his soft heart and caring attitude. Like this ARMY today, ARMYs around the world fell in love with his caring and goofy personality as well.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Gullu Fatima from India to BTS’ V. Read her letter below.

Hie..taehyung oppa,

I'm Gullu fathima from India , thanks for making me smile when I was leastly hoping to smile again taetae oppa. If anyone asks me where my happiness is, I remember your purest smiling face .

First of all i want to say thank you to coming in my life , seeing your purest smile makes me smile too .I was going through a very rough phase of my life i thought of giving up on myself ,,one day when i was just scrolling insta and i saw your videos and then i searched on internet and i found about BTS.

Few months ago I didn't even have an idea that a person called Kim Taehyung existed. Now I have become your army .,i know oppa has world wide army fans , i don't say that I'm your biggest fan rather i would say you are my daily dose of happiness in my tough times and now you have become a huge part of my life my morning starts with your winter bear song and ends with your Cute videos on you tube ..

Thank you oppa for inspiring me to do well in life & not to give up. Your purple balloon still comes in my dreams , thank you for making me realize that my happiness is in my hand not in others.Thank you for making me realize that before I love someone i should love myself.

Being an army has given me motivation to do well in life. I wish someday I would see you live and tell you how much you have helped me in overcoming my difficulties. I really can't thank you enough for making my life better .

Also want to say that I purple you Taehyung oppa.., don't be ever sad because seeing you sad aches my heart too.

I'm proud of you taehyung, saranghae oppaaa..fighting .!!!

Also wholehearted Thank you to hallyu talk (Pink villa ) for this opportunity .

Gullu fathima

India

