Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY pens a beautiful letter on BTS’ V birthday

BTS’ V or Kim Taehyung is, without a doubt, one of the most handsome men in the world and that has been proven a million times over but there is more to him than just his looks. He is an exceptional singer, great actor and one of the most kind-hearted people in the group. He has a sensitive nature and does his best to be a better member. His deep voice and sharp looks act as a complete contrast to his soft heart and caring attitude. Like this ARMY today, ARMYs around the world fell in love with his caring and goofy personality as well.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Anandi from India to BTS’ V. Read her letter below.

Dearest Oppa/Taehyung-ah!

I call you this informally because I don't see a celebrity in you at all. Never have I been so influenced by another human or fan culture the way I have with you 7 wonderful humans. You are a world-renowned superstar, part of a septet group that has achieved huge numbers, smashed new records and made their mark in the world as "Next Generation Leaders", but despite all of that, I see in you as a best friend. Someone I know closely or personally, someone that always puts a smile to my face. I pen this letter on the occasion of your 26th Birthday and to express my deepest gratitude and love to you, knowing at the same time, that no amount of words will suffice. Thank You Kim Taehyung for being Unique, for being so kind, compassionate and giving. For sharing your innermost thoughts with us, for amazing us with your talents and artistry. Your words of advice and encouragement, the way you interact with ARMYs on Weverse makes us feel so very special. Your honey velvet voice is as deep as the ocean, takes us to the depths of some magical at the same time it feels like soaring in the skies above. Your songs like Scenery, 4 '0' clock, Winter bear, Sweet Night and Snow flower feel like the warm Fireplace with loved one on a cold night, a cool shower after an exhausting, tiring day. Like a gentle caress, a caring hug that envelopes you. Like strings of a violin, the deep notes pull at our hearts, reassuring calmly like a dear friend. Your raspy growls in some no.s make our hearts skip a beat. But above all, you are Hard Work, Purity and diligence personified. "Would it be alright if I Pulled you closer". "Still wonder, wonder, beautiful story. Still wonder wonder best part". "Your warmth will melt my Blue and Grey". "Imagine your face say hello to me, then All the bad days they're nothing to me". These are just some of the lyrics that help us get by, that make us tear up yet make us smile contentedly. You make us sit aptly and give you all the attention. "Who is this rebel of a man who has our hearts?" we used to wonder. Now we know. Your energy, selflessness and the way you go through your struggles is admirable. And what should I say about that million-dollar smile?! Oh, your Smile Kim Taehyung! Oh, that spontaneous burst that spreads from one corner to another, big rectangular box-like teeth glinting, eyes narrow slits and face radiating pure joy. Like Windchimes in a Summer Breeze. You make me want to be a kid again. You have made me rediscover myself. Your laughter is infectious. Passion? Contagious. You make me look inside myself and make me want to be a better person. To stay strong and not lose hope. That is the deepest darkness, I'll find a way and that there's always best if only you WISH TO SEE. You have redefined love and the colour purple for me. And for that Taehyung-ah, I love you and Purple you. And on that note, I wish my best friend, a very happy, healthy and blessed Birthday!

Happy Birthday,

Forever your friend, Fan, an Army,

Anandi

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.