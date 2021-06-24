Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY pours her heart out expressing how precious BTS’ Jungkook is to her

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Qadwa from India dedicates her sweet letter to BTS’ youngest member Jungkook. Read her letter below.

Carrying the burden of being the biggest K-Pop superstars for years isn’t easy. But it’s more difficult when one is the youngest member in the group. ‘Maknae’, meaning the youngest, in an idol group always receives affection and limitless love from the fans (and members alike). The same is the case with Golden Maknae, Jungkook. He debuted with BTS when he was just a mere age of 15, and now stands proud, tall with a muscular build and unlimited talent at 23 years of age. He has been a ray of energy, motivation and passion for millions of fans across the world and no string of sentences can convey how much he means to them. But some ARMYs still try, and we give them a platform to let it all out.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Qadwa from India to BTS’ Golden Maknae, Jungkook. Read her letter below.

Dear Jungkook,

Jungkook oppa I know that most probably you will not see this message. I really want to say that you are really precious, very very few people like you exist in reality. You have such a big, kind and warm heart. Your kindness cannot be explained in simple words. I'm your fan, your well-wisher and someone who supports and believes in you. You really are so unique and one of a kind. I really want you to take care of yourself. You write songs to express your feelings and your love for music and us, you do not care about popularity or charts! Oppa please do take a moment and be very very proud of the human you are right now because you are really great and amazing! You deserve the BEST. I wish you all the best for your life ahead. Your songs, your visuals, your writing skills, your voice and everything else is just beyond anyone's imagination. You are so thoughtful! I am left with no more words to describe the human you are, Please stay as the perfect person you are. Have a great life ahead. YOU always inspire me to go on and always work as hard as I can. Thank you so much for it. Thank you so much for making me believe in myself, thank you so much for making me more focused in my studies, thank you so much for making me realise that how important time is for us.You have a very special place in my heart. You’re the only one person that I love truly.

And madly without you my life would be empty and meaningless. I really want to say that I wholeheartedly love you, you are my idol, my ideal type and forever my inspiration. I appreciate everything you do for us. I may not be able to tell you every day but please know that I am proud to be your fan.

You are the perfect person I know I do not have gestures and words to show that you mean the world to me. I want to tell the world how blessed I am to be your fan and this is something that I will never get tired of saying. I have never met a person who is as sweet as you are.You make my life worth living. You are a special person to me. You give me the joy, love, and light in my life. I'm so grateful you came into the world because you make my world better every day.

Thank you for making making better person

Thank you for being such an amazing idol

Thank you for giving me inspiration

Thank you for being there for us in our hard times

Thank you for being you

Thank you for existing in this world

Thank you everything you do for us

Those thank you aren't enough to what you've done for us

But, THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING

I LOVE YOU AND REMEMBER THAT YOU'LL ALWAYS BE OUR IDOL.

From,

Qadwa, India

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×