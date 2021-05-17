Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY recalls the first time she saw BTS’ Jungkook & how he’s now her safe place

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Achintya from India dedicates her sweet letter to BTS’ golden maknae, Jungkook. Read her letter below.

The global septet’s youngest member, Jungkook, is dubbed as the ‘Golden Maknae’ because of the immense talent he possesses. Being in the most popular boy band also has its own charms. Like when he got the opportunity to perform We Don’t Talk Anymore along with Charlie Puth on an award show in 2018! Jungkook is also the main vocalist of the group - no wonder he can pull off English accent flawlessly!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Alice from India to BTS’ talented singer Jungkook. Read her letter below.

Dear Jungkook,

I still distinctly remember, on a cozy day of November 2018 during early winters, i came across a video of a korean idol singing in perfect English accent in an award show, his voice so magical & calming to ears. After scrolling & stalking for hours, watching videos after videos, i entered to fangirling world & this is how I was introduced to Golden Maknae of BTS, JEON JUNGKOOK, I was instantly drawn towards you & then began my journey of an ARMY.

From that day till today every single day I am so thankful that I came to know you & BTS. Apparently It's not me who found you, it's you who found me when I needed someone like you the most. I became a better version of myself, a better me than before because of you. Your voice, your bunny smile, your doey eyes and most importantly your pure soul; just everything about you makes my heart flutter. Not only as an idol but as a human, as an individual, you impacted me a lot. Sometimes I still wonder how can someone I never saw before, never met before but only interacted through digital life can have this much influence in my life. For me, you are my home, a safe place where I can be at peace and be happy.

Though words are not enough to express my feelings through this letter but I wanted to say that I am Still with you together and will be forever. It's nice meeting you Jeon Jungkook. Hope I get to see you in person soon. Saranghae!!

With Eternal Love

Achintya.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

