Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY receives comfort and love from BTS’ RM’s words on her low days

Kim Namjoon, better known by his stage name RM (short for Real Me) (formerly known as Rap Monster and Runch Randa), is a rapper-songwriter and record producer under Big Hit Music. He is the leader and a rapper of BTS, also he is notable for his large input in songwriting and production in the discography in the group. As a solo artist, he has released two mixtapes: RM in 2015 and Mono in 2018. In 2020, RM was promoted to full member of the Korea Music Copyright Association.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Anjali Kumar from India to BTS’ RM. Read her letter below.

I really adore you and your talent and I love how dedicated you are towards your work. I am really a very lucky person that I am your fan. I want you to say something that whenever I feel depressed or low because of my work or life I always listen to you, your words "let's applause BTS and Army for loving ourselves, You worked hard then you said if I ask myself do u live yourself" And you told me "that I can". "The path to loving ourselves is not over so going forward, so let's hold hands and continue to love ourselves" these lines always gives me courage to face the problems of my life and whenever I hate myself I always listen these words and then I try to love myself

Thank you RM brother u are my hope and my teacher too and I wish that I can learn from you Time to time

I love you

Always and forever

Anjali kumari

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.