Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY receives motivation and encouragement from BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung

BTS’ V or Kim Taehyung is, without a doubt, one of the most handsome men in the world and that has been proven a million times over but there is more to him than just his looks. He is an exceptional singer, great actor and one of the most kind-hearted people in the group. He has a sensitive nature and does his best to be a better member. His deep voice and sharp looks act as a complete contrast to his soft heart and caring attitude. Like this ARMY today, ARMYs around the world fell in love with his caring and goofy personality as well.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Shreya from India to BTS’ V. Read her letter below.

Tae oppa

Anneyoghaseyo, I am Shreya from India.

For you I am just another Army, but for me you and the members are a whole world to me. I love you all so very much. I really admire you a lot, you always make my day better. Your voice is so soothing, I really love your winter bear song! You'll really keep me motivating and inspiring me! I really wish to attend your concert one day, I really wish to do the fanchant with the other armies. I am really working so hard just to at least see you from afar. You'll really rule our hearts. I really wish you'll keep making songs and make us happy. I promise to admire you and love my whole life. Thank you so much for being such a great idol. Thank you for making my life much better. I love you oppa.

Love from India, Shreya

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.