Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY recounts the time she came across BTS’ Jimin and fell in love

Park Jimin, better known mononymously as Jimin, is a singer, songwriter, and dancer. In 2013, he debuted as a member of the popular boy band BTS, under the record label Big Hit Entertainment. Under BTS, he has released three solo songs: "Lie", "Serendipity", and "Filter". "Lie" was released in 2016, as part of the group's second Korean studio album, Wings. It was described as stunning and dramatic, conveying dark undertones and emotions that helped reflect the overall concept of the album.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Nupur Gupta from India to BTS’ Jimin. Read her letter below.

I'm Nupur Gupta... from Kolkata, India. I have been an ARMY SINCE 2016.. the first time I noticed BTS was in the song save me and dope .. and the first thing which got me was PARK JIMIN.. I fell for him instantly... and till date he is my ultimate bias... I have loved him ever since I saw him.. the feeling is not easy to describe... he is like an angel to me.. when I see him smile n laugh .. I too smile and feel happy... trust me I even took and still taking Korean lessons... and i wish someday I will surely meet him.. someday I will surely see him in front of my eyes.. Park jimin is like a ray of light and hope to me.. and not only jimin but all of them ... all of the 7 boys our angels... they really got me out of a low phase of life. They help you to heal... I don't know about others but they surely did help me.. I surely started loving myself.. and thanks to them they taught me to love myself 1st.. But if I specify about jimin then I can't put that down in words.. I wish you could see the smile at this moment when I'm writing this letter... to be honest I can leave the whole world behind me to be just a small part of his life.. if I even get a 000.001% of a chance to be a part of his life I will be more than happy to take that risk... and give my all.... I might sound crazy.. but I still know that it might not be possible to see him or just shake hands with him.. but you never know .. destiny can play its part... I will always love him from the bottom of my heart till I die.. Park jiminaaa if you are reading or listening to this.. then trust me you not only have many fans around the world.. but you surely have this crazy and loyal fan of yours in one corner of the world who will always be with you and will always support and love you till the end of the world.. Loads of love..

Nupur Gupta..

