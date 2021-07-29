Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY respects and admires BTS’ Jungkook for his talent and dedication

BTS’ Jungkook is known as the ‘Golden Maknae (youngest)’ and for good reason- he is good at everything he tries. He became a part of BTS to pursue dancing but ended up being the lead vocalist along with centre, visual and main dancer. The dedication he has for his profession is truly commendable as he works really hard to give ARMYs the best of the best which is why many people admire his dedication to perfecting his talent even after achieving skyrocketing success at such a young age.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sreenandana from India to BTS Jungkook. Read her letter below.

Dear, oppa

Jeon Jungkook

My name is Sreenandana Rajeev and I am from India. I am an ordinary girl who loves all about bts .I don't know if you will see it or not but I hope you will . I am really excited when I am writing this letter.dear oppa, you are a wonderful person. I respect you because you made my talent shine and you helped me to love myself. I laugh every time I see you laugh . your the golden maknae u are the luckey charm of bts you always glows .when ever u cry that makes every ARMYs cry. When ever i feel sad i watch bts videos it makes me feel better .i have always supported bts and i will not stop. I think that you always control all your feelings.Now its my dream to meet bts and my most fav jeon jungkook you are the lucky charm of bangtan.u love all the members and i think you are special oppa jk

