Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY reveals that BTS made her dream come true and changed her life for the better

They say 'music transcends boundaries' but artists transcend hearts and the Korean supergroup - BTS are one such artists! The talented, superstar group has been winning audiences' hearts ever since they debuted, eight wonderful years ago. Over the years, BTS has grown from strength to strength and have added more fans to their ever-growing global fanbase. They are truly 'global icons'!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sneha from India for BTS. Read her letter below.

I am 16 year old Sneha,

I want to thank BTS member V and also all other members Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook because you were there when I wanted your songs, your message of "Don't be trapped in someone else dream" has made my dream come like true.

I was mad that I didn't choose what I liked but now I do what I like in my life. Your songs have healed my broken heart. My life took a great turn to a really beautiful life after meeting You. Your songs, all the members have helped me in every aspect there. It all makes me happy. I got to love myself when I saw your message, I don't know when my life changed.

All the memories of you and me are in my heart. I always pray that you all should be happy, always. I always want you to keep smiling. Your smile makes me smile, your sadness makes me sad. Your eyes glitter and I have a good day.

Your love towards others, makes me love myself more. You are really the best. I always admire you all. Your happiness is mine and I LOVE YOU ALL

You all are the best people I have met. Your songs have healed me more than medicine. For me, you all are my life. You may think I am saying anything but you all have changed me into something which I dreamed of.

I will never forget you all.

BORAHAE

I LOVE YOU ALL

