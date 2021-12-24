Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY reveals that BTS' V is her support system & hopes to meet him in person

BTS' V becoming a part of BTS is umyeong (fate). V originally didn't intend to audition for Big Hit Entertainment (now Big Hit Music), he was simply accompanying a friend. But, destiny played its best card and V was recruited in the group, and today Kim Taehyung is known as Bangtan's visual, singer and performer and we cannot even imagine the group without him!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Preetnam Kaur from India for BTS' V. Read her letter below.

Dear Kim Taehyung,

I hope you are happy and healthy. I'm here to thank you for being my medicine of happiness because when I'm sad I felt so alone and no one is with me with whom I can share my grievances, but then you are the one with whom I can share everything; from my problems to my happiness and this happens just by talking to your photographs, which makes me feel better and I can focus on my work. You know Tae, you are the purest soul, besides your handsome face, you have the most beautiful heart. Over time our (ARMY) love and respect is increasing.

I really wish to meet you once in my life ... I know we are miles apart but fingers are crossed and I will put on all my efforts to meet you.

Dear Tae, I just wish you to be happy and healthy forever. Do know that my support system for BTS is forever... You just go ahead with all the success, love and respect.

Borahae

Lots of Love,

Preetnam Kaur

Haryana, India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.