Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY’s life was changed for the better after meeting BTS

BTS, as always, has given so much to the ARMYs that they are constantly expressing their gratitude towards the group in every way possible. BTS has taught their fans to love freely, express their emotions and to use the group to feel emotionally balanced- which is so important for them. ARMYs, like the girl writing today, have received comfort and courage from their meaningful lyrics and beautiful instrumentation!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Anjali Rajpurohit from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

My beloved BTS

So many things to say but it will be longer. I started following you only 7 months ago but seriously I never thought that I would love you like a madman. You changed my life totally. I was frustrated because 2 years ago I lost my elder brother, he was only 1year older than me. Today I'm 21& I miss him badly. But since you entered my life I changed myself, I felt so alone before but now I realise that my brother is still with me holding my hand & this happened because of you. I wanna specifically thank Suga. You inspire me every day & each moment. When I learned about your past I thought that was me too. But the way you overcame it is so inspirational. Also big thanks to V who taught me how to live cool. Jungkook, your voice touches my heart everytime Usually I don't cry but when I listen to your song Still With Me, I can't control my tears. Jin, Jhope, Jimin, & Our Leader you guys give me strength in my bad moments. Keep shining, keep loving us, keep inspiring us. Borahae

Also Read: WATCH: ONF invites viewers to the distorted world of ‘Goosebumps’ through MV teaser

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.