Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY’s source of happiness is BTS’ J Hope’s infectious smile

Jung Hoseok, better known by his stage name J-Hope, is a rapper, songwriter, dancer, and record producer. In 2013, J-Hope made his debut as a member of boy band BTS, managed under Big Hit Music. J-Hope released his first solo mixtape, Hope World, worldwide on March 1, 2018. The album was met with a positive reception. His debut at number 63 made him the highest-charting solo Korean artist on the Billboard 200 at the time of the mixtape's release. On September 27, 2019, he released his song ”Chicken Noodle Soup” featuring Becky G. On October 12, 2019, the solo single debuted at No. 81 on US Billboard Hot 100, which made him the first member of BTS with a Hot 100 hit under his own name.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Priyanka from India to BTS’ J-Hope. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppa,

I don't know what to say and I am not sure whether you read this letter or not I wanted to tell you though I am 2 years olders to you you always care for others you always smile even if you are in pain and your smile always makes me forget my sadness there is no single person who truly care for me or love mr but when ever I see you smile and when ever I see you make others smile I automatically get a smile on my lips thank you so much for being my life there are two people to whom this life belongs to one is my daughter and the other is you J-Hope

Thank You,

priyanka.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.