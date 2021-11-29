Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY said that BTS’ music brought rhythm and many changes in her life

BTS, as always, has given so much to the ARMYs that they are constantly expressing their gratitude towards the group in every way possible. BTS has taught their fans to love freely, express their emotions and to use the group to feel emotionally balanced- which is so important for them. ARMYs, like the girl writing today, have received comfort and courage from their meaningful lyrics and beautiful instrumentation!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Vintee from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Dear bangtan oppa,

I am not perfect in writing letters as I haven't written for anyone but it's my first time writing a letter to someone whom I adore so much . Once V oppa said that "Army's the brightest star in my universe" But oppa you know you all are my whole galaxy and also you all became an integral part of my life. Once I saw a random video of yours and now I can't end my day without thinking about you. Oppa, I can't imagine my life without you. Your speeches gave me strength and self confidence. Your songs brought rhythm in my life and made me a better girl. Now I feel that I am also an important person and my existence does matter. BTS is not just a band it's a feeling full of emotions and I am thankful that I am a part of army.I wanna thank you all for making my life good and I also promise that I'll always be a proud full fan of yours .

Saranghae oppa

vintee

From India

