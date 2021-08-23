Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY says that BTS’ RM is the ‘first person to reflect her inner voice

Kim Namjoon, better known by his stage name RM (short for Real Me) (formerly known as Rap Monster and Runch Randa), is a rapper-songwriter and record producer under Big Hit Music. He is the leader and a rapper of BTS, also he is notable for his large input in songwriting and production in the discography of the group. BTS has always been a source of strength and confidence for ARMY. Their music, pictures, words, letters, etc. help their fans to be confident and love themselves just as they are. They are at the pinnacle with the help of ARMYs but they helped ARMYs reach their own heights as well.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Hemapriya from India to BTS’ RM. Read her letter below.

Dear namjoon oppa,

My best choice in my life is to choose you, it would be more appropriate to tell you that you choose me .I feel guilty that I didn't find bts on debut but it's been 4 years since bangtan came into my life ,I feel so blessed and happy. Oppa ,special thanks to you for inspiring me in each and everything. You are the first person to reflect my inner voice. Whenever I hear your solo songs and your voice I hear my thoughts, my feelings, emotions and my soul's voice. Whenever I'm down I often listen to Moonchild. It makes me awaken to the reality that I'm a moonchild (because I believe in the zodiac sign)and the universe, whenever I see you ,you make me feel safe and secure and gives me courage and insight that I can do things. Everytime I listen bts songs ,i can't control my tears , I really wanna meet you all ,I know it's unreachable dream for me but still I hope I'll do my best to create opportunity to meet you all soon .Be safe and stay healthy oppa ,you so great that you are my role model for everything. "I will bury myself in your cute dimples”,you are an ideal type of man. Convey my heartfelt wishes to all members because you 7 are my daily dose of happiness. Thank you all for being for us and our army will be till our last breath. Be healthy and safe .Hope everyone in your family is sound and good .I'm really thankful to all your families because they are the best people who gave us you all to our world .

With lots of love and support

Hemapriya E

TN,INDIA

