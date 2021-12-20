Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY says that BTS stole her heart and thanks her child for introducing her to the group

BTS and their music has made a huge impact in the industry and in the world over the years. From being a group that came from a small company to being the face of a 25-30 year old industry, they have seen it all but even today, they remain humble which is a trait loved by ARMYs. Like the ARMY today, many find comfort in their music, words and actions.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Namrata from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Dear BTS,

I am an army from India, however I am an Indian classical singer and teacher and my age is 42, yet I love almost all the songs of BTS. Earlier I used to believe that only our music is great and soothing, until I came across BTS. However I am unable to understand the Korean language yet I believe that the language of Music is Universal. I not only can see the hard work of all the seven members, but also the entire team, be it the choreographer, your singing mentor, your Fitness expert, makeup artist, technicians and many more. Here by I want to congratulate you all. You have stolen my heart. Here I also would like to thank my 10 year old daughter Sargam Paul, who introduced me to you. She has been a huge fan of you all ( specially JIN Oppa) but earlier she hid it from me as she was afraid that I would be angry. But when I came to know I became proud of her that she has a good taste of Music. Your dance moves and style also make me happy and I wonder how you can sing while dancing!! I am learning voice modulation techniques from you. When I listened to "Spring Day '' for the very first time I don't know why I had tears in my eyes while I didn't even know the meaning of the song. Later on I came to learn the meaning of the song and I was so surprised, the emotions you expressed through your voices are remarkable. Moreover you are inspiring people towards life through your music.

I don't know how to wind up my letter as I can't stop writing on and on.But concluding my letter with good wishes to you all. I wish you all good health, long life and all happiness in your life. May all your dreams come true. God bless you all.

We purple you

Regards

Dr. Namrata Deb

Asst. Professor, Music (Vocal)

JTGD College, Prayagraj, U.P.

India

Also Read: BTS records 400 million views for 'Permission to Dance' music video on YouTube

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.