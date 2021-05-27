Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY says BTS Suga’s dedication motivates her to achieve her goals & makes her stronger

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Gungun from India dedicates her sweet letter to BTS’ rapper, Suga. Read her letter below.

Talking about mental illness and inner struggles isn’t easy. Especially for an idol. But BTS’ Suga, also known as Min Yoongi, has broken that barrier to cross over to the other side long back. Recent idols are trying their best to break the long overdue moulds and boundaries that surround an idol, and Suga is known to be one of them. He expresses his inner feelings through his mixtapes, is blunt and direct about his ambitions, gives their fandom the advice they’d want to know - all coming from his own experiences.

By being a rapper, songwriter and a producer, he wears many hats and is loved by millions of their fans across the world.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Gungun from India to BTS’ Suga. Read her letter below.

Dear Suga,

Its always been my wish to tell you how much inspiring you are for me. Your dedication, sincerity and love towards your work makes me feel more motivated towards my goal.

It's rarely seen that people get to know about what they want to do in their lives and what's their passion at such an early age. And it's even rarer to see those people living the life they want to.

The way you followed your passion by making so many sacrifices and fighting for it has made me stronger to have big dreams. It's truly said that "Goals are achieved when we move out from our comfort one."

You are much more than just an idol to me. I have always wanted to say this to you as a person but I also know this that whenever I will meet you, I will surely tear up and won't be able to express my words. So I hope that you read this before I meet you. Lol.

I will surely meet the entire BTS and I hope that day comes soon. Till then please take care of your health and don't overburden yourselves.

Saranghae!!

Gungun (India)

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

