Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY says that BTS’ V is her ‘dream boy’ and she fell for his ‘silliness’

BTS’ V or Kim Taehyung is, without a doubt, one of the most handsome men in the world and that has been proven a million times over but there is more to him than just his looks. He is an exceptional singer, great actor and one of the most kind-hearted people in the group. He has a sensitive nature and does his best to be a better member. His deep voice and sharp looks act as a complete contrast to his soft heart and caring attitude. Like this ARMY today, ARMYs around the world fell in love with his caring and goofy personality as well.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Gayathri from India to BTS’ V. Read her letter below.

Dear kim taehyung oppa

I love the way you care for your parents ,your family and Armys. Well every girls like that kind of boy who is caring and making her smile that same goes to me too I love those kind of boys I really fell for your caring and silliness, you are my dream boy and I hope I can see you in real life , please keep on going on your track if anything came negative in your track just smile and let it know that the negativeness won't work on you. And don't worry, here is a girl who is thinking about you every second, and she will love and support you no matter what.

I really love your silliness that'll make me laugh more. Before 1 year I didn't know about bts and then I saw a fmv of yours then I started to search about you and I totally lost in the purple ocean. I found you guys when I needed you, thanks for teaching me to love myself and see my beauty. Thank you very much. Am going to pray to god to keep you and other members safe and healthy. Saranghe oppa I hope your being well

This letter was wrote by 15 years old girl from india

By your lovely Army girl

M.gayathri

From India

