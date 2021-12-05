Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY says 'life is ecstatic' because of BTS & they helped her a lot 'through their songs'

While BTS, along with Coldplay to Coldplayers, sang a musical love letter to ARMY with My Universe, the beloved fandom boasting of millions and millions of fans from across the globe will unanimously agree that for them, the supremely talented septet and their signature music is their 'universe'. This was proven recently with BTS' record-breaking 4-day concerts in LA, Permission To Dance On Stage.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Keshika from India to BTS. Read her letter below:

Dear BTS,

I am writing this letter so that I could express my feelings about BTS. You all are so lovely, hard-working and thank you for coming in my life. You made my life easier and blissful. You are just my universe, my world and everything.

You inspired and encouraged me a lot. You made me love myself with my whole heart.

Every day, my life is ecstatic because of you and you helped me a lot through your songs.

You may not know me but I will support you till the end, even if I could not buy any of your albums or merchandise or I may not be able to attend your concert, then also, I will support you as you supported me in my difficult time.

I cannot express my feelings properly from childhood, but I tried my best to write this letter. By listening to the music of yours, I am slowly learning how to express feelings. If by chance, I have written something wrong, I am sorry for that I didn't mean to.

Thank you for stepping into my life and making it beautiful as blossom.

From India - Keshika

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

