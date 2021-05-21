Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY says the more she looks at BTS’ Jungkook, the more she falls for him

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Adhila from India dedicates her sweet letter to BTS’ Golden Maknae, Jungkook. Read her letter below.

BTS’ maknae Jungkook possesses multiple talents that are hard to come by for others. He can paint, dance, sing, dance, rap, produce - and all of these skills are more than average. As ARMY have seen him grow up in front of their eyes, Jungkook, or fondly called Jungkookie and JK, holds a special place in every fans’ hearts. He recently made the fandom go berserk with his long purple hair tied up in a manbun in ‘Butter’ teaser photos, and with the release and press conference of ‘Butter’, turned their lives more chaotic by sporting eyebrow piercings.

Jungkook has always been known for having a big heart that loves ARMY more than they might love him. With the fandom’s name tattooed on his knuckles, his bunny smile, and his relentless passion, there’s no doubt that he’s the reason behind many fans’ smiles.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Adhila from India to the youngest BTS member, Jungkook. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppa (Jungkook),

I am Adhila (19 years old) from India. I hope you are doing well. Actually, l don't know how to start and how to end. I feel like the alphabets in English aren't enough to describe you. The way you dance and sing is just fascinating!! I must say. While watching your shows l can't take my eyes off you. The more l look at you, the more l keep falling for you. Whenever l feel sad or depressed, l watch your videos from 'RUN BTS' And all of a sudden my whole sorrow disappears and l start laughing like an idiot.

For me, your smile is just like a drug which stimulates the pleasure centers in my brain and I feel very happy. Day by day you became an inevitable part of my life just like water and oxygen. My day is incomplete if l can't hear your melodious voice.

I have to travel about 2 and half hours to reach my college and on the way to college l love listening to your songs and l feel refreshed even after such a long journey. I will describe you as a cyclone which is strong enough to wash away all my bad memories and depressions. Sometimes l feel miserable because l haven't got a chance to attend any of your concerts or fan meets. All l could do is nothing but cry for not being lucky like other korean girls. I envy them the most because they could attend shows and concerts which we can't. I neither got a high - five nor an autograph from you, but l am proud to be an ARMY.

On the other hand, maybe l am the luckiest girl in the world for having my birthday on the same date as yours (September -1).

Dear oppa, l know that, l am only a tiny drop in your purple ocean. But by any chance if this letter reaches you l hope you will stay healthy and cute as always. Say my love and regards to other 6 oppas as well. You guys are my greatest inspiration and my backup force. Your shows are just like an energy drink for me. You guys inspired me to "LOVE MYSELF" and enlightened me to keep the "FIRE" of passion "ON"."I NEED YOU" to find my "MAP OF THE SOUL" and l wont "RUN" away until l achieve my dreams. I will find my "REFLECTION" of abilities and lit up like a "DYNAMITE".l will study hard so that one day l could see you all face to face. I hope that day will come soon.

With lots of love,

Adhila

Kerala,

India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

