Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY says she loves BTS not for looks but for teaching her how to be happy

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Yukty from India dedicates her sweet letter to the global septet BTS. Read her letter below.

Global superstars BTS made millions of people scream I’m the one I should love, in concerts and even in their rooms alone. While all the seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are widely known for breaking records almost every week and charming the world with their skills, they are loved for the inspiration they give to their fandom, ARMY. Inside the ‘worldwide record-breaking K-Pop group’ label, lie seven 20-something adults who give millions of fans a reason to keep on living, and keep on loving themselves. Among the many ARMY, one is from India, named Yukty, and here is her letter.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Yukty from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppa,

I’m a 13-year-old girl who is stanning you for almost six months. I’m writing this letter to thank you for what you all have done for me. Before joining the ARMY, I always felt that my life was incomplete, but after being introduced to you, my life changed.

I became happier than before. I love listening to your songs, watching RUN episodes and many more things. You all are so special to me that I can’t even choose one member. I don’t love you just because of your music, looks and lifestyle, I love you because you taught me to be happy. You taught me to love myself the way I am. You’re the reason I’m happy.

I don’t care what haters say about you. I know that you were the best, you are the best and you will be the best. I have a lot to say but I can’t express all of my feelings in this letter. Thank you for everything! May you all stay happy and safe during this pandemic. I love you all till the end of my life. I wish we will meet soon. I hope you read this. Keep showering us with your melodies.

Saranghae!

-Yukty, India

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×