Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY sends birthday wishes for BTS' Jin & quips his voice is sweeter than honey

BTS' worldwide handsome, talented and amazing Jin celebrates his 29th birthday today! Jin is a singer-songwriter and the oldest member of BTS! He is also BTS' beloved Hyung (older brother). Despite not having received any formal training in singing, Jin has worked hard and shown his incredible range as a talented vocalist and songwriter. He is known for his falsetto and emotional range as a singer.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Pratibha Yadav from India for BTS' Jin. Read her letter below.

Dear Jin Oppa,

I’m writing this letter to wish you a Happy Birthday! I hope you have an amazing day as you deserve it. I wanna thank you for being who you are, for giving us happiness and making us smile. Sometimes certain words bring tears to our eyes but it's ok to cry, right? When 'Permission To Dance' was streaming online you said that you are going to be 30 and you don't have old energy, but you know you were so energetic and your voice was healing us. You sing like a sweet and beautiful dream. Your voice is sweeter than honey and candy, bringing comfort and peace. Your age will not be able to defeat your belief in yourself and also our love and respect for you. Our love for you will increase day by day. Your song 'Epiphany' made me realise the importance of self-love. You are the one who makes us smile, thank you. When I listen to you saying 'Worldwide Handsome You Know', I smile like a fool even if I have a bad time going on, I forget everything and just listen to you. You are a source of inspiration and motivation we need you, never leave us alone. Lastly, Oppa take care of yourself, stay healthy and always smile.

Saranghae Oppa

Vintee

An Indian Army

