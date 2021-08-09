Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY shares her dreams with BTS and yearns for their support

BTS’ fans (ARMY) are known to be one of the most loyal fandoms in the industry and with good reason too, they are reciprocated for their love and support with various creative content pieces by the members. BTS is just as protective of their fans too, they share a great relationship. One of the reasons behind individuals becoming an ARMY is that BTS gives them the safe space and confidence to be true to themselves by showing their true feelings- struggles and all. Which is why ARMYs are eternal grateful for them, just like the ARMY today.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Aesha from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

To my kind hearted BTS Bhaiya (elder brother in India)....Namaste I am Aesha from India. I don't know whether my post is worthy enough to grab your precious attention but still I wanna share something with you....Since it's my career choosing time...as a teenager...So it's very vital point in my life.I have a dream to become a music Composer and spread My music to listeners...I am very passionate about making beats....But my parents don't really support me in this case. Someone said chase your dreams but for me who was born and bred up in a middle class family...this proverb doesn't really help. So I ask you bhaiya for suggestions as I look up to you as my elders who perhaps can understand me as you might have

gone through the same struggles some or the other time.....Love you Bhaiya...Pranam

BY- Aesha

FROM- WEST BENGAL, INDIA

