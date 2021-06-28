Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY strives to attain perfection by getting inspired from BTS’ Jungkook

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Manasvi from India dedicates her sweet letter to the global maknae BTS’ Jungkook. Read her letter below.

Running, singing, rapping, dancing, painting, composing, and more - with all these talents in his genes, there might be only a few things that BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook, isn’t good at. He was given the title of ‘Golden Maknae’ when people realised the immense talent that lies behind the muscular exterior. He was only 15 when he debuted as a BTS member, and was an introvert. Now, he has his own ways of expressing as he dons a tattoo sleeve, long hair, piercings and what not!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Manasvi from India to BTS’ Jungkook. Read her letter below.

Dear Jeon Jungkook,

The golden maknae, as to all and to me, I know achieving this title wasn't easy but you did it. Having a place of you in people's hearts was not easy but you did it. You give me inspiration that perfectness isn't available from the first day we need to gain it and you did it.

ARMYs love you the way you are.

I just hope to see you face to face one day, attend the concert and be part of the purple ocean!

Oppa Saranghae.

An ARMY,

India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

