  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY strives to attain perfection by getting inspired from BTS’ Jungkook

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Manasvi from India dedicates her sweet letter to the global maknae BTS’ Jungkook. Read her letter below.
63520 reads Mumbai
BTS' Jungkook making a heart and winking while posing at a music award show BTS' Jungkook at a music award show. (Pic Credits: News1)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Running, singing, rapping, dancing, painting, composing, and more - with all these talents in his genes, there might be only a few things that BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook, isn’t good at. He was given the title of ‘Golden Maknae’ when people realised the immense talent that lies behind the muscular exterior. He was only 15 when he debuted as a BTS member, and was an introvert. Now, he has his own ways of expressing as he dons a tattoo sleeve, long hair, piercings and what not! 

 

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Manasvi from India to BTS’ Jungkook. Read her letter below.

 

Dear Jeon Jungkook,

 

The golden maknae, as to all and to me, I know achieving this title wasn't easy but you did it. Having a place of you in people's hearts was not easy but you did it. You give me inspiration that perfectness isn't available from the first day we need to gain it and you did it.

ARMYs love you the way you are. 

 I just hope to see you face to face one day, attend the concert and be part of the purple ocean!

 

Oppa Saranghae. 

 

An ARMY,

India 

 

Also Read: BREAKING: BTS members are reportedly filming their comeback music video in secret; To be released on July 9

 

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

 

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

 

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

You may like these
Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY pours her heart out expressing how precious BTS’ Jungkook is to her
Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY thanks BTS’ Jungkook for helping her accept herself & teaching her important lessons
Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY says watching BTS’ & Jungkook’s videos makes her feel less lonely
Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY says the more she looks at BTS’ Jungkook, the more she falls for him
Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY recalls the first time she saw BTS’ Jungkook & how he’s now her safe place
Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY calls BTS’ Jungkook her comfort zone; is inspired by his passion to never back down