Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY strives to attain perfection by getting inspired from BTS’ Jungkook

Jungkook, is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He is the youngest member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS. Under BTS, he has sung three solo songs; the first, pop track ‘Begin’ from the 2016 album ‘Wings’, told his story of moving to Seoul at a young age to become an idol and expresses his gratitude towards his fellow members for taking care of him during that time.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Archi Jais from India to BTS’ Jungkook. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppas,

I don't know if I'll get a chance to see you live so I am writing a letter hoping you'll read it. I have been an army ever since I heard 'Dynamite' and will be in the army my whole life. Your songs give me relief which refreshes my mind with positivity and hope. I not just listen but feel your songs everyday. I love and respect every member of the group, you all are the best and unique in your own way combining which we get our best band ever "BTS". My favorite member is our Golden Maknae Jungkook. I am in love with your angelic voice and all round quality. You are not only perfect in singing and dancing but also in art and sports. My parents asked me to be like you, an all rounder person so I am here learning so many things with my studies. Thank you so much Kookie, Sarangae because of you I have developed full enthusiasm in me. Keeping it short as you all have a busy schedule I am proud to be an army. Keep smiling always and whenever you feel entirely exhausted just remember armies who are standing behind you to support (we are together bulletproof). I have written a short lyric on you all- They are talented, they are cute. They are handsome and cool dudes. Best leader, World's Most Handsome, Sweetest Sugar, Our Hope, Flirty Mochi, Fashion King and Crunchy Kookie. I am an armygirl, that they didn't know. I love them and they love me more. Sarangae

Thanking You

Archi Jais

India

