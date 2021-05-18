Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY talks about how BTS’ RM’s songs give her strength; Considers him a best friend

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, a fan from India dedicates her sweet letter to BTS’ leader, RM. Read her letter below.

ARMY across the globe know the intense hard work and countless hours Kim Namjoon, aka RM of BTS has put in since the time the group debuted in 2013. Not just debut, but even before that. He’s known for his genius wordplay in numerous BTS songs and also the ability to write meaningful songs by getting inspired from the smallest of things. Being a leader of a K-Pop group isn’t easy. But being a leader of a world-renowned K-Pop group that breaks barriers every day is even more difficult. Watching him swiftly try to take care of the members and group is inspiring to millions of people across the world.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by a fan from India to BTS’ leader, RM. Read her letter below.

To Namjoon oppa,

There have been days when I felt like giving up everything I have and not continuing to keep going. There have been days when I looked down upon myself, but you served as an inspiration to me.

I wish I could tell you this in person, but, your songs literally are someone's strength and integrity to live on, you are the voice of the heart of millions of people who are striving to live peacefully, thank you for being you and thank you for consoling me.

For me, you are like a best friend and someone living very far away, yet very close. You are like a light that guides me through darkness.

The moonlight in the dark night. The hands of a clock that keep me going.

Thank you for whatever you compose. I hope you forever know that we love you, truly and wholeheartedly.

Your moonchild,

SUNSHINE

