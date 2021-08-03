Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY thanks BTS for all the ‘stupid smiles’ they put on her face through their music

BTS is a 7 member group and each member has a unique responsibility to fulfill, which makes them one of the biggest bands globally. RM is a dependable leader who protects his group like his family. Jin is the oldest and the one who cheers up his members. Suga seems like the silent, brooding type but actually is the most soft-hearted and ambitious person. J-Hope is the sunshine of the group- always smiling and keeping the spirits up. V helps each member in any way possible. Jimin encourages the members because he knows how it is to feel constantly discouraged and Jungkook, being the youngest, is the culmination of all their personalities.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Kashish from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Dear BTS

I'm Kashish from India. I'm one of your huge fans! Actually I belong from a middle class family, I don't even know whether I will be able to meet you or not but I promise I'll do hardwork so that I can meet you I just wanna say Thank you for all the happiness and the stupid smiles you put on my face. Thank you for helping a lot of people with your music. Thank you for working so hard for ARMYs just because of you I'm trying to be better everyday. No matter what people says about you ARMYs will always be there Loving and defending you..!! Do you know sometimes people say why you love them this much they don't even know you exist but we ARMYs still loves you because We all know you loves us very much.

Do you know about my craziness? I'm in 10th class this year for my board exams but still I'm learning korean for you.

At the end I wanna say THANKYOU THANKYOU THANKYOU THANKYOU SO MUCH

~A One of the huge fan from your 7 Millions fans

Also Read: Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY wants BTS’ RM to know the love and admiration she has for him

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.