Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY thanks BTS for always supporting, loving and trusting their fans

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Vanshika Mittal from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Dear oppas,

I'm Vanshika Mittal,(Vini for short), a girl of 15 writing to you from India, hoping that you'll find this small appreciation letter and my feelings for you guys. I want to thank you guys for being like this, for being supportive towards army and for trusting army. I'm an army since I listened to "Dynamite" (cuz I don't know Korean but I'm learning it). I just love your voice, your personality, your attitude and everything. I just love the way you motivate everyone. You won't believe it but I have your motivation quotes printed all over my study table. I love the way you follow your dream and motivate everyone to do the same. You are my aspirations, maybe my dreams are different but the way is the same and you guys act as a bridge between us. Just because of you guys, I gained confidence and love for myself. I really want to attain at least 10% of the success attained by you guys. I wish you guys to stay with us forever. I'll support you, love you and be with you guys forever. I purple you. Hoping for your happy, lucky, healthy and prosperous future.

Lots of love from Indian Army.

Yours Lovingly,

Vini

