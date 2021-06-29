Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY thanks BTS for inspiring her to keep trying & to not lose hope

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Ashmita Hati from India dedicates her sweet letter to BTS. Read her letter below.

There’s no denying that no one is doing it like BTS. From opening the world to the K-Pop universe, to Grammys, to Billboard charts and US TV and radio shows, BTS keep on exploring and reaching new heights. With unimaginable success from their first all-English track Dynamite, the septet received more love and support from ARMYs for their second English track, Butter. The goofy personalities and the elegance they show to the public is what makes fans love them. On top of that, their hard-hitting, soulful lyrics are also what inspires them to do good, and keep on trying!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ashmita Hati from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Hi, I'm Ashmita Hati from India. I became a K-Pop fan recently by hearing BTS Dynamite and yes I'm an ARMY. I wanna give special thanks to all the BTS members because they inspired me to love myself and don't lose hope and keep trying harder and then eventually success will come. I have seen so many facts about BTS and also read their struggle story. But one thing I wanna say that I want to meet Kim Taehyung from BTS once in my life. I don't know when it will be. My parents don't like K-Pop but still I want BTS to come to Kolkata so at least I can see them live on stage. They have a regular tough schedule but I know BTS can do anything. There are so many haters here but we ARMYs will protect you all.

Love,

Ashmita Hati, India

