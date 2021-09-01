Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY thanks BTS’ Jungkook for encouraging her and thinks of him as her world

BTS’ Jungkook’s face is not hard to miss, he is the centre of the group and his hard dance moves but soft face makes him stand out. On the amazing occasion of his 24th birthday, our inbox has been especially flooded with letters and it is pretty obvious that each ARMY is grateful to have him as part of BTS and their lives. Let’s read another emotional letter by this ARMY.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Charu from India to BTS’ Jungkook. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppa,

I am a huge fan of your group BTS. I started following your group from 2020. I know that's a short period, but I think I have learned more than enough about you, BTS and other members also. Firstly, I was not interested in K Pop or you can say that I didn't know about it. So, when I heard about BTS, I searched it and that time I literally started stanning your group because of you. I have a huge respect for you in my heart and it is increasing day by day. As you said, in the midst of that difficulty, try to find happiness, I find my happiness in everything now. Thank you so much for encouraging me. One more thing, as you said "To the world you may be one person, but to one person, you may be the world. I think the world thinks of you as one person, but for me you are my world and I think that we ARMYs are also your world. We can't live without you and you can't live without us. In my eyes, you are always right. I think that mistakes are made by everyone, so don't worry too much about that. I remember that during a concert, you cried because you thought that you didn't sing right but it was perfect. Everytime, I can see passion in your eyes to do better for ARMYs. Your lines fit you very well that living without passion is like being dead. Thank you so much for coming in my and all other ARMYs lives.

Charu Sountiyal

From India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.