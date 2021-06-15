Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY thanks BTS’ Jungkook for helping her accept herself & teaching her important lessons

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Sonali Debnath from India dedicates her sweet letter to BTS’ Jungkook. Read her letter below.

Jeon Jungkook was only 15 years old when he became Jungkook of BTS in 2013. After eight years, he has gone through his share of struggles, fights, pain, happiness, relief and grown into a wise 23 year old adult. The global superstars have always been vocal about mental health issues and so was, in a way, the youngest member, Jungkook too. Members have talked about how reserved the younger Jungkook was, wouldn’t laugh much, would bathe after the members slept and more. But now, he stands tall and proud of everything he has been able to achieve.

Idols don’t grow alone. Fans grow with them. And that’s one of the many ways idols are a ray of inspiration for many!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sonali Debnath from India to BTS’ Golden Maknae Jungkook. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppa,

Jeon Jungkook Shi,

I would like to write this letter to BTS Jungkook shi, although I love each of the members of BTS and I even don't know whether it will be able to reach him (Jungkook Shi) as I am not a fan of expressing my feelings or emotions very well. I may be out-going person or fun-loving, but inside I am just as shy as Jungkook Shi.

Unlike him, it's hard for me to be as dedicated, motivated, hardworking and growing confident about myself. And I see all those traits growing each day as time goes by looking at him for last 8 years.

All the other members have grown so much all these years and I have admired every single time I saw them on TV or YouTube, that's how I am able to see them on screen not at any concerts or saw them in real life.

Jungkook Shi has made my life to be more of person who I thought i could never be as a person as it was hard for me to accept who I am supposed to be and what I want to be for myself and how important it is to give ourselves a chance of improvement and growth while all the surroundings made you believe you cannot, and all this I got to learn from Jungkook and all the members of BTS RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin and V.

I am an ARMY and I have a role model for me and that is Jeon Jungkook Shi. He is the person I idolize more than anything and he gives me hope of being better for not anyone but for myself. Thank you for your hardwork and keep giving positivity around the world with all of the members of BTS.

Thank You,

Borahae (I purple you)

Sonali Debnath (India)

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

