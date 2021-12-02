Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY thanks BTS members and says that she will ‘support and love them forever’

BTS, as always, has given so much to the ARMYs that they are constantly expressing their gratitude towards the group in every way possible. BTS has taught their fans to love freely, express their emotions and to use the group to feel emotionally balanced- which is so important for them. ARMYs, like the girl writing today, have received comfort and courage from their meaningful lyrics and beautiful instrumentation!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Riya Kamath from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Dear Bangtan Sonyeondan,

First of all Thank you for everything. Thank you for coming in my life, comforting me through your songs, being my motivation n loving Army's so much.Every day I hear your songs I feel so calm , peaceful, energetic n blessed.BTS makes my day. You make me smile, laugh.I respect you all and I will always love you. I learnt so many things from BTS. Namjoon oppa is my inspiration for studies, Jin oppa makes me laugh, Suga oppa is the one who taught me to be strong, Hobi oppa taught me to smile freely n cheerfully , Jimin Oppa taught me to be focused on my path,V oppa taught me to be myself n Jungkook oppa taught me to do best in everything I do. I just want to convey that I will forever support them, love them, and protect them.I will forever stay a proud Army. And I hope you all will give us more superb songs and will always be successful .

From Riya Kamath

County -India

