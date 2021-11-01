Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY thanks BTS members for their positive influence in her life

BTS is undoubtedly the biggest band on the planet but they never let it show in their ways of living. The happiness they exude when achieving a new goal makes the ARMYs understand how humble they are. They also teach valuable lessons to their fans, giving them the strength and room to grow as good people, just like the ARMY writing this letter. 

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Reshma from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Dear BTS ,

I've been an ARMY since 2018 and am 16 years old . I'm writing this letter to you to thank you all for making me love myself , for inspiring me and giving hope in the moments when I wanted to give up so badly. First of all , I want to thank my bias , Jungkook . Being the youngest and the golden maknae u made me believe that it is possible to be multi-talented , which inspired me into learning new skills and not giving up . Next up , I thank our perfect leader , Namjoon, for giving out the wisest words that kept me motivated throughout the time , whether it's studying or learning something new . Also I would like to thank Jin who has a wonderful voice and our hope (j-hope ) who is our sunshine. You both always put up a smile on my face even when I am going through the toughest and stressful moments . The most adorable gummy smile and the savageness that adds to his coolness , is our suga . Suga, my bias is like the biggest fan of yours hope she can meet you someday ! Here comes our v with a deep voice and that boxy smile , which automatically soothes my mind and relaxes me . And finally , our dear mochi who recently celebrated his birthday . I hope Jimin had a joyful day then ! You've that natural charm that catches many hearts , keep being happy !  Thank u BTS for being ' Our Little Magical Universe ' and I hope you'll always be happy and healthy ! I also wish you all the very best for your first live concert which is going to be held . Along with me being an Indian Army , I hope that someday you will perform here and also I would love to visit south korea someday . Also all the best for Grammy's ! Wishing you a lot of success ahead ! 

Thank You 

Borahae ! 

From an army girl 

Reshma

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Comments
Anonymous : Thanks for this letter because I am also going to be 16 and my words are also this so thank you very much for your letter
REPLY 0 6 hours ago

